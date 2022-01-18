Zhu Jixun, owner of the Zhu Family Old Residence on Huayang Old Street in Songjiang, was a patriotic revolutionary who promoted democracy and progressive ideas throughout his life.

Ti Gong

Zhu Jixun (1888-1927), owner of the Zhu Family Old Residence on Huayang Old Street in Songjiang, was a patriotic revolutionary who promoted democracy and progressive ideas throughout his life.

Zhu studied at Jianxing School in 1905, founded by a group of revolutionaries before the 1911 Revolution. Among his teachers was Liu Yazi (1887-1958), a renowned progressive poet. In 1906, the school closed and Zhu enrolled at Nanyang Mission College (the predecessor of Xi'an Jiao Tong University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University). He also became a member of the Tong Meng Hui, or the Chinese Revolutionary Alliance. He later quit school due to poor health.

In the spring of 1917, Zhu taught at an overseas Chinese middle school on Java Island in southeast Asia. The condition of oppressed overseas Chinese people aroused Zhu's anti-imperialism and patriotic feelings. Due to a relapse of his lung disease, Zhu returned to China in 1921.

At that time the local Songjiang Jingxian Girls School experienced financial difficulties. Zhu pawned his farmland to sustain the school. The school's faculty was on half-pay and Zhu asked for nothing except a little traffic fee.

Students were required to read progressive magazines and newspapers, and Zhu explained current political issues to them. On summer vacations, academic speeches were arranged and renowned revolutionaries including Yun Daiying (1895-1931), Liu Yazi, Xiao Chunu (1893-1927) and Shen Yanbing (1896-1981) were invited to deliver progressive ideas.

In April 1924, Zhu was recommended for the Kuomingtang Party (Kuomingtang ruled the Republic of China from 1912 to 1949). He attended the Kuomingtang's first national party congress at the end of that year, warmly supporting the policies of Sun Yat-sen (1866-1925) and vehemently opposing the Kuomingtang right (which opposed Sun Yat-sen's policies and colluded with imperialists to prosecute members of the Communist Party).

In 1926, Zhu exposed the wrongdoings of Xishan Conference members who illegally held a meeting in Beijing's Xishan Hill to oppose Sun's policies. Zhu also wrote an article that condemned the members.

Starting in May 1927, Zhu worked at the Kuomingtang party's central office in Guangzhou and later died there.