'Red Culture' set in paper-cutting by Songjiang artist

  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-01-18       0
The 2021 Songjiang District Cultural and Creative Souvenir Design Contest selected three first prize works. Two are inspired by paper-cutting creations by Songjiang artist.
Just a pair of scissors and piece of paper are all that's needed to create picturesque depictions of Songjiang's scenic spots.

The 2021 Songjiang District Cultural and Creative Souvenir Design Contest selected three first prize works, two of which are inspired by paper-cutting creations by artist Qian Bin of Chedun Town.

Qian is a painter at Songjiang Printmaking Academy, specializing in paper-cutting and sculpture art. His works have won many municipal and national awards.

A set of Qian's Shanghai-style, paper-cut metal bookmarks depicting Songjiang's cultural landmarks – including Shanghai Film Park, Tangjing Tower, Xilin Pagoda and Huzhu Pagoda in Tianma Hill – won first prize in the contest's Jiangnan Culture category.

"Last year I saw Qian cutting the ancient tower and bridge. I felt the combination of paper-cutting and architecture had a unique sense of beauty, so I suggested they could be designed as bookmarks," said Lu Qun, head of the Chedun Culture and Sports Center. Though the four bookmarks look simply designed, they incorporate contemporary art design concepts and interpret Jiangnan culture from a unique perspective.

Another award-winning work, "Generation to Generation," is a paper-cut work that integrates painting, cutting and engraving techniques. Its primary color is red, depicting a warm scene where a grandmother teaches her grandson paper-cutting. Background elements include the Great Wall of China, Tiananmen Square and Yan'an Revolutionary Base.

"This is not only the inheritance of craftsmanship from generation to generation, but also the inheritance of 'Red Culture' essence from generation to generation," said Qian.

