Feature / District

Pawnshop in Cangcheng historic zone morphs into bookstore

SHINE
  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-01-18       0
Xu's pawnshop at 368 Zhongshan Road W. has a new identity as a bookstore to celebrate Chinese literature and cultural heritage.
SHINE
  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-01-18       0

Xu's pawnshop at 368 Zhongshan Road W. is the only ancient pawnshop in Songjiang that has stood the test of time. Recently renovated, it has a new identity as a bookstore to celebrate Chinese literature and cultural heritage.

It was built in the mid-to-late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). From 1862 until shortly before the founding of the People's Republic of China, Songjiang had 29 pawnshops but only one west of Xiuye Bridge – Xu's.

The 1,745-square-meter pawnshop was quite famous in Songjiang at that time. During the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), the Ye family opened a pharmacy called Tianhetang in the pawnshop.

After more than 150 years of ups and downs, the pawnshop has a new mission.

The well-arranged bookstore has a front courtyard, back garden and an atrium, as well as corridors, half pavilions, white walls and black tiles.

"We'll carry out book salons, folk art performances, research seminars and launching ceremonies of new tourist products here," said Li Weifeng, head of the bookstore. "Family members who have misunderstandings with each other may attend the book salons and feel relaxed and happy once again."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     