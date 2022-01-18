Feature / District

Local rehab team in Chedun Town honored for their service

The rehabilitation team at Chedun Town's Health Service Center was honored as the "2021 Chinese Family Health Excellent Safeguarding Team," the 2021 China Family Health Conference announced in Beijing on December 15.

The center's rehabilitation department was established in 2013, designed to improve the level of community health services and meet the rehabilitation needs of community residents.

It added a total of 16 rehabilitation physicians, therapists and nurses to its staff in 2020. Cooperating with hospitals and family members, it has weaved a comprehensive rehabilitation network for residents.

To benefit patients' recoveries, the center joined with Shanghai Fifth Rehabilitation Hospital and Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University to establish a remote consultation and referral system, where patients are provided with professional rehabilitation services through the management system.

The center is also equipped with 57 types of rehabilitation machines that provide 60 rehabilitation services for patients. In the future, evaluation data generated from rehabilitation treatments will be gathered and analyzed to provide patients with more targeted services.

"We'll continue to track patients' conditions outside the hospital, providing them with rehabilitation guidance," said Qian Chunfang, director of the center.

For patients with movement problems and those who are bedridden, the center facilitates their treatments through WeChat and various green channels. Last June, the center was renovated to improve its functionality.

