Painless relief for patients in Tibet region's Tingri

Huang Xiaogang, a Songjiang doctor assisting Tingri County in the Tibet Autonomous Region, carried out the first painless local gastroscopy at Tingri County People's Hospital.
Huang Xiaogang, a Songjiang doctor assisting Tingri County in the Tibet Autonomous Region, recently carried out the first painless local gastroscopy at Tingri County People's Hospital.

Tashi (a pseudonym) is the first patient to have a painless gastroscopy in Tingri County. He suffered from a chronic stomach disease that seriously affected his daily life.

After an initial diagnosis, he decided to undergo a gastroscopy. Anxious at first but reassured by his doctors, he took a risk that proved to be a groundbreaking, life-changing experience.

Prior to procedures, Dr Gesang from the hospital's anesthesiology department provides an anesthetic.

Lausanne (pseudonym) received the first colonoscopy in Tingri County, who was preparing to have surgery for hematochezia and hemorrhoids. In order to rule out other possible diseases, Huang, Dai Lei, another Songjiang doctor assisting Tibet, and other team members performed a colonoscopy prior to surgery.

The low-oxygen environment and local people's eating habits increase their likelihood of gastrointestinal diseases. Before the introduction of endoscopies, diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases mainly relied on a patient's description of symptoms and imaging tests. The People's Hospital of Xigaze City, the closest hospital that provides endoscopic tests, is 250 kilometers away from Tingri County.

