Sprucing up Songjiang District neighborhood

A renovation project targeting old houses that received a total of 350 million yuan (US$54.85 million) of investment benefited 5,436 households in Songjiang District in 2021.

A renovation project targeting old houses that received a total of 350 million yuan (US$54.85 million) of investment benefited 5,436 households in Songjiang District in 2021.

Renovating old houses has been of utmost importance for Songjiang District authorities. Specific solutions include reducing rain leakage from roofs, wall maintenance, repairing sewage systems and improving residents' overall living environments.

One such example is Yalu Residential Area.

The original structure of the residential area made repairs difficult.

Dai Jun, head of the renovation department at the Songjiang District Housing Management Bureau, believes to carry out renovations on old houses, the renovation team should not only repair houses, but also have in-depth knowledge of the houses and their surroundings.

"The Machangbang River that flows through the community used to have no scenery, with shrubs and weeds growing along its banks. Now, fitness trails have been set up along the river, with lawn lights installed as well. These days, I go for walks along the river twice a day," said Zhou Jiwei, a resident of Yalu Residential Area in Xinqiao Town.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Songjiang plans to renovate 3 million square meters of old houses, or an average of 600,000 square meters per year.

"To ensure renovations will be carried out smoothly, we'll communicate more with our residents," said Wu Zhe, director of the housing management bureau's repair center. "For instance, when scaffolds are about to be set up or protective windows dismantled, we'll make sure we have thorough discussions with residents."