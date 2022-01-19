Development zone closing in on carbon neutrality

Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone is stepping up efforts to become a model industry park with zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone, the national model industry park, is stepping up efforts to become a model industry park with zero carbon emissions by 2030. The Development Zone set the zero carbon emission target in 2011, which it has been making progress toward ever since.

By the end of 2021, it had completed formulation of the plan regarding the construction of a zero-carbon demonstration park, clarifying the implementation path and key tasks to achieve carbon neutrality, and proposing an evaluation system and supporting policies and measures.

During the year, it conducted a series of projects in the zone to reduce pollution and carbon emissions.

For example, installing centralized heat pipelines by China Huadian, renovating the zone's ecological park, adding a batch of public charging piles and installing a distributed photovoltaic facility in existing factory buildings.

Meanwhile, the development zone is actively calling on enterprises to join the carbon-reduction campaign.

Leading manufacturing multinationals such as ABB and Siemens are striving to build model zero-carbon factories. Braun AG, a leading manufacturer of household electric appliances, aims to fully recycle its packaging materials by 2030.

Johnson & Johnson is joining hands with Schneider Electric, experts in energy management, to conduct an energy-efficiency audit and evaluation to tap the potential of energy conservation and emission reduction. Mitsubishi Elevator is constructing a digital system to realize the visualization of the detection and evaluation of carbon emissions.

"It is like a long-term fight to achieve zero carbon. Belonging to the first batch of national economic and technological development zones, the Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone will make low-carbon development a top priority," according to the Zone. "We will contribute to the methods to realize zero carbon emissions that can be replicated in other industry parks."