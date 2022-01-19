Feature / District

December a big month for shopping malls in Minhang

LaLa station, an experimental shopping mall above Lianhua Road Station, opened to the public on December 22, whereas Xinan Shopping Mall reopened on December 24 after a renovation.
Ti Gong

The Mitsui Shopping Park LaLa station above Lianhua Road Station on Metro Line 1

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLa station, an experimental shopping mall above Lianhua Road Station on Metro Line 1 in Minhang District, opened to the public on December 22. Xinan Shopping Mall, an old commercial complex at the intersection of Xinming and Humin roads in the district, reopened on December 24 after a renovation.

Ti Gong

Xinan Shopping Mall

As the operator of its first overseas subway commercial complex, Mitsui Fudosan Group intended LaLa station Shanghai Lianhua Road to become a one-stop solution for local residents to commute, shop and work, as it is a multifunctional commercial facility that integrates a metro station, shopping mall and offices.

Lianhua Road Station on Metro Line 1, an old station which began operating 25 years ago, has a maximum daily passenger flow of 90,000 people. During rush hour, the packed platform with a width of 5.5 meters, together with the busy bus lines outside the station, once caused safety concerns.

While keeping the station functional, Shentong Metro expanded the subway hall by 4,300 square meters and the southern platform to 1,600 square meters, in addition to adding barrier-free elevators and eight escalators.

LaLa station above the metro line was painted red and lotus pink with a bungalow-style roof, vertical pillars and traditional Shanghai shikumen-style brick walls. The five-story building now houses about 90 stores that include popular Japanese garment brand "niko and...," Chinese co-working brand "DISTRII" and German supermarket chain "ALDI."

Xinan Shopping Mall is a landmark for Minhang residents. The space is the previous site of a stadium, supermarket and leather store.

The renovated shopping mall now has a five-story building with an outdoor parking lot and community stores for a residential building. Its atrium has abundant sunshine as well as artificial lights. Layers of light from different angles and temperatures create a mobile atmosphere of light and shadow. People who walk through it feel as if they are walking through a jungle of light.

"Commercial facilities should not only be a daily consumption place for people, but also a communication and activity place for nearby residents. We hope the renovated shopping mall, while satisfying people's daily consumption needs, can also enhance parent-child interactions and be a part of public welfare projects," said a Xinan Shopping Mall manager.

Yang Yang / SHINE

Souvenirs in the shape of tiger are sold at a store inside LaLa station.

Yang Yang / SHINE

A fashion boutique inside LaLa station

