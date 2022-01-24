Feature / District

District breaks ground on new infrastructure projects

Six projects began in Jiading New Town early this year, covering strategic emerging industries, enterprise headquarters, transportation, infrastructure, residential areas and other categories.

Shanghai Apactron Particle Equipment Co Ltd plans to build its headquarters integrating research and development, production and sales. It is planned to begin operation in 2024 with an output value of 600 million yuan (US$94.2 million).

In terms of transportation, Jiaxin Highway is an important part of the trunk line network in Jiading New Town. The Jiaxin Highway widening project will create favorable conditions for the optimization of the regional road network system.

As far as residential projects are concerned, the Nanmen community project in the Jiading Industrial Zone has construction area of about 147,300 square meters and includes more than 900 households. It is expected to be completed in March 2025 and put into use in June 2025.

The commencement of the projects marks the construction of Jiading New Town entering a new stage, injecting strong power into the development of Jiading's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

This year, Jiading District will further improve its functional level and core competitiveness and promote a new round of planning and construction in Jiading New Town.

Jiading will also reach agreements on 11 industrial projects this month, mainly covering intelligent sensors and the Internet of Things industry, biomedicine, intelligent equipment, new energy automotive parts manufacturing and other fields to provide a new impetus for optimizing and upgrading Jiading's industrial structure and continue to enhance its competitiveness and influence in the Yangtze River Delta area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
