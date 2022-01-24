Community leisure and entertainment park opens

A community park has opened in Xuhang Town with an area of 10,000 square meters, or the size of one and half standard soccer fields.

"The park is so beautiful! I will bring my granddaughter to play here," Chen Qiufang, who lives nearby, said happily. "When we first moved to Xuhang, the area was still a field of crops. Now the surroundings have changed a lot."

In Guihu Park, there is a lake called Guizi Lake. Surrounding it, there is a walkway of more than 400 meters lined with more than 110 osmanthus trees, including one tree more than 60 years old.

"It's nice to take pictures, especially beside the bridge and the pavilion inside the park," a resident surnamed Yang said.

The park has facilities, including pavilions, fitness courts, trails, public toilets.

In Xuhang Town, four community parks – Qixiu, Tangjiabang, Shijiluyuan and Guihu, can provide locals with leisure and entertainment.