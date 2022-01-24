Feature / District

Volkswagen builds new research and development center

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  11:46 UTC+8, 2022-01-24       0
With an investment of 300 million yuan, a brand-new, multifunctional R&D building has been put into operation at SAIC Volkswagen, enough for nearly 2,000 professionals.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  11:46 UTC+8, 2022-01-24       0

A brand-new, multifunctional research and development building has been put into operation at SAIC Volkswagen in Jiading District.

With an investment of 300 million yuan (US$46.15 million), the new building covers 41,900 square kilometers, enough for nearly 2,000 employees.

Several technical departments from early stage research and development to virtual R&D and digital architecture will be stationed in the new building.

On the top floor of the building is the virtual review center where R&D personnel wear 3D glasses to simulate realistic scenes and experience the designed products on a 3D level.

For Deng Yueping, a female employee who has worked for SAIC Volkswagen for more than 20 years, the most profound feeling is the detail on display in the new building.

"The staff's office areas are all beside transparent floor-to-ceiling windows, and each floor is equipped with well-designed functional service areas. There are open discussion areas, a tea bar equipped with refrigerators and microwaves and a private focus space and baby rooms," Deng said.

Each floor of the building has its own color, and the design of the color series makes people feel lively and enriched. The building has become a landmark in Anting Town.

The new building shows the company's emphasis on research, development and the innovation, according to Zhou Wei, executive director of the product development department.

"Last year, there are fifteen products born in the new building, and according to blueprint in 2022 and 2023 there will be 15 and 20 new products entering market from the building," Zhou said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Volkswagen
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     