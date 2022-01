All the lights beside Yuanxiang Lake will be aglow on Chinese New Year's Eve. The lake has been transformed into a 1.2-square kilometer ecological zone, billed as "Jiading's living room." You can take in the beautiful scenery. A modern, interactive, intelligent, green and colorful district is taking shape. The ambience of the Lunar New Year will spread across every corner of this historic district, from cobbled streets in old town to Poly Grand Theater.