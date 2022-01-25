Feature / District

Three doctors to volunteer at Beijing Winter Olympics

Three doctors in Qingpu District will serve as volunteers at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Three doctors in Qingpu District will serve as volunteers at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

As medical service volunteers, they will provide services for nearly two months at sports venues where events will take place.

The three doctors, Lin Yi, Huang Shixuan and Lang Qun, are from DeltaHealth Hospital Shanghai.

Lin, a cardiovascular surgery and thoracic surgery doctor, is a fan of winter sports and often participates in ice and snow sports.

He often provides emergency treatment for injured skiers.

When learning the news of volunteer recruitment, he applied immediately, and became one of the first group of volunteers for the winter games.

"Due to COVID-19, I hope there will be more medical staff getting involved in the winter games to provide necessary medical treatment to athletes," he said.

With that hope, he applied to the hospital to establish a medical treatment team in support of the winter games.

Another two doctors from the hospital were also selected.

Huang, a doctor of cardiovascular medicine, brought a number of books related to his job with him to better serve the games, as well as several photos of his family as he will miss his family reunion during the Spring Festival.

Lang Qun, born in the 1990s, is the youngest of the trio. He has fully prepared for the winter games and learned more about emergency treatment prior to the games.

"It's a rare opportunity to serve the winter games, and the three volunteers are all outstanding doctors," said Sun Lizhong, medical treatment director of the hospital. "They need to conquer a lot of difficulties, and we will help take care of their families to eliminate their concerns."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
