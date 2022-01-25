Wintersweet flowers in peak season in Qushui Park

Residents can now feast their eyes on wintersweet flowers in Qushui Park.

As the 24th solar term dahan, or Major Cold, has fall, Shanghai has entered the season to enjoy blooming wintersweets.

The best weather to appreciate wintersweets is between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius in winter, which usually falls in December and January.

Generally, the blooming period of an ordinary flower is only one to two days, while the blooming period of a single wintersweet flower is about five to seven days. One branch can bloom for one month.

The small, faint yellow wintersweets in Qushui Park jazz up the mundane winter view with their lovely petals.