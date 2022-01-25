Feature / District

Wintersweet flowers in peak season in Qushui Park

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:38 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Residents can now feast their eyes on wintersweet flowers in Qushui Park.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:38 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0

Residents can now feast their eyes on wintersweet flowers in Qushui Park.

As the 24th solar term dahan, or Major Cold, has fall, Shanghai has entered the season to enjoy blooming wintersweets.

The best weather to appreciate wintersweets is between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius in winter, which usually falls in December and January.

Generally, the blooming period of an ordinary flower is only one to two days, while the blooming period of a single wintersweet flower is about five to seven days. One branch can bloom for one month.

The small, faint yellow wintersweets in Qushui Park jazz up the mundane winter view with their lovely petals.

Wintersweet flowers in peak season in Qushui Park
Xu Zhe / Ti Gong

Wintersweets are in full blossom in Qushui Park now.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     