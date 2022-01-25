Feature / District

Qingpu hits new economic and social development peaks

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:01 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
District's core competitiveness and soft power are up, and higher levels of prosperity have been achieved in past five years.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:01 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0

Qingpu District has made strong gains in social and economic development over the past five years to reach its "New Qingpu, New Life" goals.

Its core competitiveness and soft power have been boosted, and its economic and social development has reached new peaks.

The China International Import Expo held in Qingpu has opened a new gateway to the world.

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone has a huge development potential, and the Hongqiao International Hub is turning into an international central business district.

In a five-year period, Qingpu has made a significant leap and delivered stable economic growth.

Its gross domestic product surpassed 100 billion yuan (US$15.8 billion) for the first time in 2017, and last year's GDP growth was estimated at 5.8 percent, hitting 127 billion yuan.

Its general budget revenue reached 23.1 billion yuan last year compared with 16 billion yuan in 2016, an annual growth rate of 7.6 percent on average.

The investment scale of Yangtze River Delta Financial Industry Park has hit 150 billion yuan. Construction of technology giant Huawei's research and development center has started.

A trillion-yuan digital economy belt is taking shape.

Qingpu has derived fruitful gains from hosting CIIE over the past four years, and development progress of Hongqiao International Hub is in top gear.

The West Hongqiao Business District has acquired an agglomeration advantage, while Xujing Town where the expo is held is showing accelerated transformation and development.

A new international trading platform is developing and expanding rapidly in the town and helps power the economic growth.

As one of the "Five New Cities," Qingpu New City is unique for its beautiful environment, distinctive Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor and innovation core.

Qingpu hits new economic and social development peaks
Hu Feiyun / Ti Gong

Qingpu New City

So far, 43 key projects with a combined investment of more than 100 billion yuan have been signed and a future-oriented city featuring high-quality living is taking shape.

By the end of last year, the district had registered 146,000 companies and has benefited from increased consumption levels in recent years.

A number of commercial complexes, such as Wanda Mall, have become new shopping landmarks and boosted the district's allure as the consumption center of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The mushrooming industry cluster has become a robust engine and core power prompting high-end economic development.

Construction of a trade and service-oriented national logistics hub yielded revenue from the express delivery and logistics industry of 135 billion yuan last year.

The district has attracted 164 companies in the convention and exhibition sector, and Hongqiao international convention and exhibition industry park has been unveiled.

Qingpu has formed three 100-billion-yuan industry clusters for express delivery and logistics, green finance and software information and a number of 10-billion-yuan platforms for convention and exhibition, commerce and trade, BeiDou navigation, new material and artificial intelligence.

The Yangtze River Delta Region Digital Line project is in full swing thanks to a recently mapped-out ambitious blueprint.

Starting from Qingpu, the digital line bases on digital economy and relies on the G50 Expressway.

It will become an innovation and industry chain and cooperate and connect with Shanghai's neighboring cities to build a regional digital innovation development belt.

Its industry scale is estimated to amount to 500 billion yuan by the end of 2023 and 1 trillion yuan by 2027.

It will focus on areas such as the digital transformation of industrial parks, trade digitalization, digital governance and regional data cooperation and involve 12 tasks.

A hundred intelligent digital plants will be built by the end of 2027 at which time digital trade volume will have reached 20 billion yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     