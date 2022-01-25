Feature / District

New BeiDou industrial park under construction

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Covering over 213,000 square meters, it will boost the application of BeiDou industry technologies in the Yangtze River Delta region.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0

A new BeiDou industrial park is taking shape in Zhaoxiang Town. Construction on the basic structure of the BeiDou West Hongqiao Base (Zhaoxiang) is in full swing.

Covering over 213,000 square meters, it will boost the application of BeiDou industry technologies in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The project involves two plots.

The capping of the main structure on one of the plots is expected at the end of July, while construction of the underground structure on the other plot – covering more than 70,000 square meters – is expected to be completed in September. Capping of the main structure is scheduled to be finished early next year. Construction of the entire project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

New BeiDou industrial park under construction
Ti Gong

The future Zhaoxiang campus of BeiDou industrial park in the Qingpu District

The park will focus on key areas of smart technology development and application including artificial intelligence, block chain, cloud computing, big data, edge computing, face recognition and 5G.

The park features a convenient traffic system, vehicle to everything (V2X) driverless test site and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) test field.

It is an innovation-oriented office model targeting companies involving in the fields of intelligent navigation, logistics and cities.

"We give full consideration to the needs of the navigation industry when designing the project," said Shao Siming, deputy general manager of the project. "The 9-meter-high top floor is designed to satisfy the space demand of industry laboratories."

"A large exhibition hall will display large UAV models," Shao added. "The BeiDou navigation industry has become a new calling card for Qingpu District to the outside world."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     