New BeiDou industrial park under construction

A new BeiDou industrial park is taking shape in Zhaoxiang Town. Construction on the basic structure of the BeiDou West Hongqiao Base (Zhaoxiang) is in full swing.

Covering over 213,000 square meters, it will boost the application of BeiDou industry technologies in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The project involves two plots.

The capping of the main structure on one of the plots is expected at the end of July, while construction of the underground structure on the other plot – covering more than 70,000 square meters – is expected to be completed in September. Capping of the main structure is scheduled to be finished early next year. Construction of the entire project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Ti Gong

The park will focus on key areas of smart technology development and application including artificial intelligence, block chain, cloud computing, big data, edge computing, face recognition and 5G.

The park features a convenient traffic system, vehicle to everything (V2X) driverless test site and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) test field.

It is an innovation-oriented office model targeting companies involving in the fields of intelligent navigation, logistics and cities.

"We give full consideration to the needs of the navigation industry when designing the project," said Shao Siming, deputy general manager of the project. "The 9-meter-high top floor is designed to satisfy the space demand of industry laboratories."

"A large exhibition hall will display large UAV models," Shao added. "The BeiDou navigation industry has become a new calling card for Qingpu District to the outside world."