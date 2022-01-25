Feature / District

Material manufacturing base project taking shape

A material manufacturing base project in Zhujiajiao Town is proceeding smoothly.
A material manufacturing base project in Zhujiajiao Town is proceeding smoothly.

Kingfa, a company specializing in research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of advanced polymer new materials, is located in the Zhujiajiao Industrial Park.

Established in 2001, its sales volume surpassed 12 billion yuan (US$1.89 billion) last year. It has been among the top 100 companies in terms of sales volume in Shanghai for many years.

In August 2020, the company established a global automobile material research and development innovation center in Shanghai.

Gu Shunli / Ti Gong

The auto parts produced by Kingfa company

In the same month, the industrialization project was also launched.

With an investment of 1 billion yuan, it is located in the industrial park.

The project will comprise intelligent manufacturing plants and warehouses, and its first phase productivity capacity is estimated to be 420,000 tons.

It will also incorporate a polymer material laboratory, plastics modification and processing platform, polymer material application safety assessment center.

"The project is running smoothly and is expected to go into operation in 2023," said Huang Hesheng, general manager of the company. "It will make a huge impact on the global auto industry upon completion, and we will conduct joint R&D with leading international auto brands to establish advanced automobile material research and development laboratories."

The company will step up efforts to lift the stability, techniques and application level of current products and develop strategic new materials to expand the market of high-end new material products and improve its product structure.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
