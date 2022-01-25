Feature / District

News in brief of Qingpu District in January

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
The construction projects cover a wide range of areas, such as industry, infrastructure, public services and ecology.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0

Billions in new projects

Construction kicked off for 11 projects with an investment of 5.37 billion yuan (US$846.3 million) in Qingpu New City on January 6, while agreements were signed for three plans with an investment of 3.03 billion yuan. They cover five areas including industry, infrastructure, housing, public services and ecology, and include the Sanyuan Road sewage pipeline renovation, a kindergarten and primary school, the renovation of the Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital and river course improvement projects in Yangjiabang and Shuidubang. The three projects involve life science, biomedicine research and development and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Local projects honored

Two projects from Qingpu topped out in a national rural area competition for entrepreneurship and innovation projects. One of the projects is an integrated economic project of agricultural, industrial and service sectors. Relying on the Internet of Things and big data applications, it focuses on intelligent planting, processing and delivery of vegetables. Another winning project is an ecological edible fungus agriculture and tourism project. The forest ecological and economic development project is of great significance in the effective use of Shanghai's forest resources and countryside parks, as well as boosting the employment of farmers and increasing their incomes.

News in brief of Qingpu District in January
Ti Gong

Wang Yin, whose team wins the national competition by the integrated economic project, checks the vegetables he grows.

Bull moving to town

Bull, a Fortune 500 enterprise in China's manufacturing industry, has signed a contract to locate in Zhaoxiang Town. It is the first leading company introduced to the Yangtze River Delta Oasis and Intelligent Valley (Zhaoxiang Park). The Shanghai headquarters will comprise a research and development headquarters and product and brand display centers. It is expected to become a robust engine powering the company's growth.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Zhongshan Hospital
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     