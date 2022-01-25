News in brief of Qingpu District in January

Billions in new projects

Construction kicked off for 11 projects with an investment of 5.37 billion yuan (US$846.3 million) in Qingpu New City on January 6, while agreements were signed for three plans with an investment of 3.03 billion yuan. They cover five areas including industry, infrastructure, housing, public services and ecology, and include the Sanyuan Road sewage pipeline renovation, a kindergarten and primary school, the renovation of the Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital and river course improvement projects in Yangjiabang and Shuidubang. The three projects involve life science, biomedicine research and development and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Local projects honored

Two projects from Qingpu topped out in a national rural area competition for entrepreneurship and innovation projects. One of the projects is an integrated economic project of agricultural, industrial and service sectors. Relying on the Internet of Things and big data applications, it focuses on intelligent planting, processing and delivery of vegetables. Another winning project is an ecological edible fungus agriculture and tourism project. The forest ecological and economic development project is of great significance in the effective use of Shanghai's forest resources and countryside parks, as well as boosting the employment of farmers and increasing their incomes.

Bull moving to town

Bull, a Fortune 500 enterprise in China's manufacturing industry, has signed a contract to locate in Zhaoxiang Town. It is the first leading company introduced to the Yangtze River Delta Oasis and Intelligent Valley (Zhaoxiang Park). The Shanghai headquarters will comprise a research and development headquarters and product and brand display centers. It is expected to become a robust engine powering the company's growth.