Feature / District

Service center lends helping hand to veterans

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:07 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
In Xujing Town, a station provides services to veterans covering business processing and policy consultation and safeguards the rights and interests of veterans.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:07 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0

In Xujing Town, a station provides services to veterans covering business processing and policy consultation and safeguards the rights and interests of veterans.

The station provides easy access for veterans to almost 200 government affairs involving human resources, police, medical insurance, taxes and social security and has become a "VIP lounge" for veterans, lifting their sense of gain and happiness.

A veteran surnamed Yao who served in the army for eight years encountered a difficulty of getting a Shanghai hukou, or permanent residence permit.

Her address has changed, and the house number of her current address is temporary.

Station staff contacted the relevant police station and village committee to tackle the problem.

The whole procedures were done in just two days under the joint efforts of different departments.

"I was grateful and surprised that it was solved in such a short time," said Yao. "I visited different departments several times and was still at loss till I received help from the station. The service eliminates my concerns and shows the care for veterans."

By combining the resources of the community service center, the station offers convenient access for veterans and creates a "warm home" for veterans with refined services based on the needs of them.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     