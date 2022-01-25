Service center lends helping hand to veterans

In Xujing Town, a station provides services to veterans covering business processing and policy consultation and safeguards the rights and interests of veterans.

In Xujing Town, a station provides services to veterans covering business processing and policy consultation and safeguards the rights and interests of veterans.



The station provides easy access for veterans to almost 200 government affairs involving human resources, police, medical insurance, taxes and social security and has become a "VIP lounge" for veterans, lifting their sense of gain and happiness.

A veteran surnamed Yao who served in the army for eight years encountered a difficulty of getting a Shanghai hukou, or permanent residence permit.

Her address has changed, and the house number of her current address is temporary.

Station staff contacted the relevant police station and village committee to tackle the problem.

The whole procedures were done in just two days under the joint efforts of different departments.

"I was grateful and surprised that it was solved in such a short time," said Yao. "I visited different departments several times and was still at loss till I received help from the station. The service eliminates my concerns and shows the care for veterans."

By combining the resources of the community service center, the station offers convenient access for veterans and creates a "warm home" for veterans with refined services based on the needs of them.