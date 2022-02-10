Taking cultural lessons from a Songjiang farmer

A life story of a farmer-turned-culture worker in Shanghai's now suburban Songjiang District, which effectively began in the early 1980's when he was 18 years old.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The early 1980's in rural Songjiang, with the advent of agricultural modernity still some years away, was an age when farmers led a tough life.

"Day in and day out, our faces were toward the soil and our backs against the sky. In spite of a whole year's toil, there seemed to be always a financial deficit," Xie Dejun, a Songjiang local from the rural Yexie Town, recalled.

The thought "what if I stopped being a farmer" came to him often, he revealed.

Night school acting training was launched at the Yexie Culture Station in the early 1980's, delivered by professionals from the Songjiang Culture Center. It was something that would change the young Xie's life.

In 1981, Xie, aged 18, was enrolled as an acting student at the night school. During his debut performance in 1982, he was awarded an excellent actor prize at Songjiang County Level (Songjiang was a county in Shanghai before it was turned into a district in 1998).

"I then enrolled into the station's art factory on March 10, 1983, which meant I could make a living by working at the factory, while continuing my acting training," said Xie.

An art factory was a special institution in China in the 1980's where aspiring artists worked at an affiliated industrial processing factory of a culture station or center while pursuing their artistic endeavors. Its mission was to make money to sustain art activities at an age of economic underdevelopment and material scarcity.

"I was at the town's art factory for three years and our job was processing bicycle freewheels, a task requiring almost no skills and generally deemed safe," Xie recalled.

But carelessness could still doom one's art life.

"A fellow worker and actor once had a hole dug out of his hand while working at a lathe," said Xie.

In 1986, he joined the art factory of the Songjiang Culture Center.

"That factory was a knife assembling unit, also including knife polishing and sharpening," said Xie. "We wore protective tools and uniforms that almost wrapped us up entirely, leaving only our nostrils and eyes uncovered to breathe and look."

"I was therefore on this road of artistic pursuit and mass popularization of art."

Ti Gong

Later, after having worked for nine years as a professional Huju Opera actor on Shanghai's Chongming Island, Xie returned to the Songjiang Culture Center as an art-for-mass educator in July 1995.

"That was a time when funds for cultural activities had been partly created through running a hotel and a restaurant with some private entities, and the cultural center itself operated ball rooms, billiard rooms and KTVs," said Xie.

Facilities of the Songjiang Culture Center's previous site at 24 Guyang Road S. were limited, and an office area of around 2,800 square meters was far from a national standard of 4,500 square meters required of a top-level culture center.

"Yet the center has a tradition among its staff workers to see their job as something that really matters," said Xie.

"Rural areas in Songjiang used to rely heavily on waterways rather than highways. With no bridges connecting the south and the north of the upper reaches of the Huangpu River, teachers from the Songjiang Culture Center went to their service area by boat.

"They packed their things into a backpack, rehearsed, ate and lived together with actors and actresses from villages. Often they would stay for a long time until rehearsals and performances of a drama were completed."

Xie noted that an art-for-mass educator at a culture center "should be a versatile person. He or she should be able to lead a group of people and together they should perform well."

On December 22, 2021, Xie and his fellow workers at the Songjiang Culture Center moved to its new site at the Yunjian Art Hall near Zuibai Pond Park.

"Some retired workers who cared about the center phoned us, asking us about the new venue: its floor area, how we feel about working there," he said.

"We, of course, arranged everything according to standards for a national top-level culture center. Art categories, according to their different characteristics, can be divided into quiet ones and active ones. So we would set a classroom of a quiet art category far away from an active one.

"The Gu Embroidery, for example, a quiet art category and a national-level intangible cultural heritage item, requires a practice room with enough sunshine to highlight details, so we would choose a classroom with good sunshine for it."

Xie is also a district-level intangible cultural inheritor of Songjiang's straw dragon dancing ritual performance now.

"I am about to retire in one year and I hope I can stand my last 'sentry duty' well," he said.

During lunch breaks now, Xie has two options of routes for taking a stroll; one of them passes through the former Songjiang Culture Center on Guyang Road S. "I often choose the former," he stated.

The old Songjiang Culture Center, after playing the role of a culture venue for 38 years, has now quit its role, with its new site at Yunjian Art Hall welcoming the first group of people watching exhibitions and sharing its cultural resources.