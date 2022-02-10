Feature / District

Hearty casserole for the Chinese New Year

  15:01 UTC+8, 2022-02-10
A casserole dish simmering over a gentle fire filled up with various ingredients is something people in Songjiang cherish for their New Year's Eve family dinners.
Li Cong / Ti Gong

The casserole dish

A casserole dish simmering over a gentle fire filled up with egg dumplings, fish balls, meatballs and salted meat is something people in Songjiang cherish for their Chinese New Year's Eve family dinners.

Fresh grass carp is ideal for making fish balls. Remove the bones and mince the meat to mould the balls. The tail can be used to make fried fish.

To make egg dumplings, add minced pork meat with 70 percent lean meat and 30 percent fat meat to ingredients such as green onions, ginger, water and salt, which are served as dumpling fillings.

Fry beaten eggs to make dumpling skins to wrap the fillings.

Use the rest of the fillings to make meatballs.

To get started, place Chinese cabbages, glass noodles and fried bean curds in the casserole dish. Then add chicken, meatballs, egg dumplings, fried fish, fish balls, salted meat, shrimp and mushrooms layer after layer into the dish. Finally, add some broth and simmer it for about 10 minutes.

When served, the casserole looks auspicious, boosted by its fragrant and tasty ingredients.

Songjiang
