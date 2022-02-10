Construction begins on 4-track rail bridge

Construction work on the Songjiang section of the four-track-line bridge of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway began on January 18.

Construction work on the Songjiang section of the four-track-line bridge of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway began on January 18, marking the railway's most difficult phase.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway, stretching 163.8 kilometers and connecting seven stations – Shanghai Hongqiao, Songjiang South, Fenhu, Shengze, Nanxun, Huzhou East, and Huzhou, is scheduled to open for traffic in July 2024.

The bridge, located inside Shihudang Town and stretching 460 meters, is the widest cable-stayed bridge in China. Concrete pouring was done from a girder that was 46.4 meters in length, had a width of 29.77m and a height of 3.8m.

"The cable-stayed bridge across the Xietang Channel of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway is the first one in the country that uses a double-sided steel-concrete composite girder.

"It is also the first parallel bridge that functions both as a freight rail line and a passenger line. The construction of this bridge is the most difficult part of the entire railway project," Hua Shanhong, chief engineer of the project, said.

"The project will go on even during the Spring Festival," Hua added.

Construction work on the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway, which links Songjiang District with Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, began on June 5, 2020.

After completion, the railway will strengthen the integrated transportation system in the Yangtze River Delta region and further promote economic ties between Shanghai and cities in the delta and central China.

The railway will also help the tourism industry as it runs through several scenic spots, including national parks and ancient water towns.