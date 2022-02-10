Feature / District

A 'lonely' tree at Chenshan Botanical Garden charms netizens

A "lonely" tree on top of a hill near Gate 1 of Chenshan Botanical Garden has become a hit among netizens.
A "lonely" tree on top of a hill near Gate 1 of Chenshan Botanical Garden has become a hit among netizens.

An online debate has been raging on whether the "tree is really lonely or not."

The tree is drawing the attention of the visitors because it stands alone and far from the other surrounding trees. However, if viewed from the other side of the slope, the tree is neatly arranged along with a row of other trees.

Netizens, who think it is lonely, have poured tons of care into the tree and expressed wishes to bring warmth to it.

Staff from the botanical garden specially opened a 24-hour live video broadcast for this "lonely" tree. Netizens can not only watch the tree online, but also leave a message there.

With the 24-hour online broadcast, the tree has now more "companions."

Meanwhile, it has become a trusted confidant of netizens, listening silently to their secrets, and their joys and sufferings.

Photographers, too, rushed to the botanical garden to take pictures of the tree.

Visitors now can take pictures with the tree as there is a public video device near it.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

