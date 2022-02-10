Feature / District

Zhang Museum to promote rich culture of rice

  15:18 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0
  15:18 UTC+8, 2022-02-10

The Zhang Family Grain Store Museum on 71 Zhongshan Road W. in Cangcheng Historic and Cultural Zone plans to introduce handmade rice delicacies and paddy culture to visitors through several activities.

The museum will reopen to the public after a renovation. At the entrance, there are several artworks, along with pictures and boards introducing farm tools hung on the wall to replicate the scene of a good harvest.

According to Mo Hailing, manager of the museum, they would like to cooperate with schools, offer lessons to students on rice planting, production process and studies on different varieties of rice. Children must experience the entire process, Mo said.

Meanwhile, the museum has designed a separate room for making traditional rice desserts, including sweet dumplings, sweet green rice balls, zongzi (wrapped, steamed glutinous rice dumplings with different fillings) and Double Ninth cakes.

"In this room, students can learn about the rich culture and the production process, treasure the food and cherish the fruits of labor," said Mo.

Late last month, the workshop launched many cultural activities related to the Chinese New Year, such as making rice cakes, writing couplets and trying out word puzzles.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
