Securing the Songjiang south railway station

Eight pandemic prevention workers from Yongfeng Subdistrict in Songjiang District are taking turns safeguarding Songjiang South Railway Station.

Besides carrying out temperature and health code checks on about 2,000 passengers daily, they know by heart the schedules of the more than 40 trains that arrive at the station each day.

Zhang Lei is one of the eight medical workers on call at the Songjiang South Railway Station. At 2:30pm every day, Zhang and his colleagues are busy checking the temperatures and health codes of passengers leaving the station.

He has been doing this job for over 45 days now. Every morning at 6am, Zhang leaves home for the station.

All preparation work has to be done before the first train arrives at 7:16am.

Except for a short break for lunch, all the pandemic prevention workers rarely get a moment to rest. Within several hours, their masks are covered with water vapor.

It is usually freezing at the exit of the station. In order to move more flexibly, they do not wear down jackets.

"If the weather is really too cold, we are offered heating pads to keep warm," said Zhang.

Workers cannot leave before they finish checking the last passenger at about 9:30pm, disinfecting the station and taking off their protective clothing.

"It is important to be meticulous, patient and friendly," said Zhang. "Although sometimes we may encounter tricky situations, most of the passengers cooperate well."

In the coming days, Zhang and his colleagues will continue to work assiduously for epidemic control and prevention.

"As long as everyone is safe and sound, it is all worth it," he said.