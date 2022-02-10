Highland of scientific innovation in Lingang

Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology Town will be transformed into a highland of scientific innovation with the help of E-House Capital.

Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology Town will be transformed into a highland of scientific innovation with the help of E-House Capital, a financial platform owned by E-House China that provides real estate transaction services.

Shanghai Lingang United Development Co signed a strategic contract with E-House Capital, whose management scale exceeded 100 billion yuan (US$15.78 billion), on January 17.

The two parties vowed to empower science and technology enterprises, as well as investment and academic institutions, and actively promote the establishment of industrial development funds to further promote the integrated development of industry and finance in Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology Town.

"We fully support the cooperation between the two parties. Hopefully the capital they provide will empower scientific innovation and serve as a model for enterprises along the G60 Science & Technology Innovation Valley," said Ding Guikang, president of Lingang Holding Co.

Established in 2008, E-House Capital was one of the first real estate funds and professional private equity fund management companies in China.

It has partnered with nearly 80 top fund managers in the industry and has helped more than 100 companies go public.

The company focuses primarily on the science and technology industry.

Its investment capital is mainly used for industrial development, with extra supportive efforts in innovation and startup investment.