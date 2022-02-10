Local firm's hyperbaric oxygen chambers to be used at Beijing Winter Olympics

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers developed by a Songjiang company will help athletes recover from fatigue during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Ti Gong

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers developed by a Songjiang company will help athletes recover from fatigue during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The General Administration of Sport of China has purchased six of the machines.

The oxygen chambers, in the shape of a huge capsule, are about the height of an average adult. Their diameters range from 0.7 meters to 1 meter to suit athletes' different body sizes.

In about one minute, the occupant will experience a pressure boost and an increase of oxygen density. During the process, he or she might feel a pain in the eardrums similar to the feeling during an airplane take-off or landing. Later, however, they will feel totally relaxed.

Shanghai Baobang Medical Equipment Co in Songjiang's Shihudang Town developed, produces and sells the chambers.

As oxygen plays an essential role in human metabolism, hyperbaric oxygen chambers immerse people in above-standard atmospheric pressure. As the atmospheric pressure level increases in the machine, a huge amount of oxygen enters the blood to help with metabolism.

Baobang Medical began researching hyperbaric oxygen chamber development in 2008. Its products now include hard chambers and foldable soft chambers. The soft chambers can be further divided into reclining, sitting and wheelchair styles. Among its users are the Chinese Olympic delegation, national basketball team, Chongming swimming base and Shanghai Shenhua Football Club. The firm won the "Shanghai High-tech Company Award" in 2021.

"Since 2010, the product has been sold in more than 100 countries," said Zhang Pingping, head of the company.