Ink wash paintings bring Peking Opera figures to life

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:32 UTC+8, 2022-02-10
Ink and wash paintings featuring Peking Opera figures are currently on display at Songjiang's Xianhe Art Museum.
Ti Gong

Peking opera ink and wash paintings featuring qingyi, or young married women, by artist Hu Zhenguo

Ink and wash paintings featuring Peking Opera figures are currently on display at Songjiang's Xianhe Art Museum. The figure paintings, dazzling with a riot of colors by 10 Shanghai artists, are a tribute to Guan Liang (1900-1986), a forefather of the genre, and a demonstration of the art's continuous vigor through a group of successors carrying on its legacy.

A national culture representative, Peking Opera draws from historic and folk stories. Its lines, songs, spoken words and postures reflect national Chinese virtues like generosity, bravery and subtlety.

Peking Opera ink and wash figure paintings are a summary and understanding of the art form from the perspective of painters. Guan, an artist ahead of his time, was one of its earliest practitioners.

He was obsessed with traditional Chinese drama throughout his life and had his sketch book in hand whenever he attended performances.

Originally an accomplished oil painter, Guan's painting came to a halt during the chaos of wars including the Northern Expedition War (1926-1927) and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggressions (1931-1945) due to shortages of oil paints and canvasses combined with a lack of money to purchase them. In turn, he shifted to creating traditional Chinese ink and wash paintings using brushes, rice paper and Western, modernist painting techniques.

Guan passed sway in the 1980s, and it wasn't until three decades later that his paintings became coveted by art collectors.

"Some of the participating artists are in their 60s and 70s. We're exhibiting our Peking Opera ink and wash figure paintings to pay tribute to Guan and to demonstrate the art's continuous vigor," said Zhang Peichu, the eldest of the artists. "We encourage diversity among our artworks. The artists, using realistic, freehand or exaggerated styles, portray the opera figures with a riot of colors and an auspicious Chinoiserie popular among Chinese people."

The exhibition runs until February 28.

Ti Gong

Peking Opera ink and wash figure paintings by artist Zhang Weiren

Ti Gong

Peking Opera ink and wash figure paintings by artist Wei Zhongshan

Ti Gong

Peking Opera ink and wash figure paintings by artist Wei Zhongshan

Ti Gong

Peking Opera ink and wash figure paintings by artist Zhou Weiping

Venue: Xianhe Art Museum

Hours: 9am-5pm (Closed on Mondays)

Address: 150 Gulang Rd, Sijing Town, Songjiang District

松江区泗泾镇鼓浪路150号

