Award-winning local cultural spaces in Songjiang welcome visitors

  15:33 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0
Two historical sites in Songjiang District have been honored as the most beautiful public culture spaces in China.
Two historical sites in Songjiang District have been honored as the most beautiful public culture spaces in China together with 98 other sites around the country, selected from 1,292 public spaces under consideration.

The 2021 Most Beautiful Culture Space Competition, launched in Shanghai, has attracted 47 cities around China to participate.

Creating more open public spaces for people to enjoy is now a trend in China, especially in Shanghai, as the country hopes to enable people to benefit from its development and raise their level of cultural awareness.

The competition encourages cities around China to create more public spaces either by building new ones or renovating old ones.

The award-winning public spaces range from new cultural landmarks, the haunts of hipsters, minimalist buildings, old buildings renovated with new cultural functions, beautiful spaces designed by masters and a natural library in mountains and fields.

The two Songjiang sites were transformed from historical buildings and given new cultural functions to make them more accessible and attractive.

One site is the Zhu Family Old Residence, also called the Qingyang Book House. The Zhu Family is known for its influential family members, including Zhu Jixun, the beloved disciple of Sun Yat-sen, Zhu Wuda, a railway expert who made great contributions to China's railway construction, and Zhu Huaixin, a famous painter.

Ti Gong

The Zhu Family Old Residence

The old house was converted into a garden-like library open to the public for free. In 2021, a musical workshop and an exhibition showcasing Zhu Huaixin's artworks took place here.

It's open from 9am to 4pm, and parties of five or more must make reservations.

The other site is a museum converted from the former residence of Ma Xiangbo, a scholar and educator in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and Republic of China period (1912-1949). Ma was also one of the founders of Zhendan College, Fu Jen Catholic University and Fudan University.

The small museum, an archetype of Jiangnan architecture, uses diverse exhibits to show the life of Ma.

It's open from 8:30am to 4:30pm (closed on Mondays), and groups must make reservations.

Ti Gong

The former residence of Ma Xiangbo

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
