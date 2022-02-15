TOD to be focus of Metro construction in Minhang

TOD to carry out highly efficient use of land and enhance Metro stations and the surrounding environment will become the focus of Metro construction in Minhang District.

Transit-oriented development (TOD) to carry out highly efficient use of land and enhance Metro stations and the surrounding environment will become the focus of Metro construction in Minhang District, with major developments planned for Metro Lines 8, 13, 15 and the Jiamin Line.

TOD is a type of urban development that maximizes the amount of residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transportation.

There are currently 11 metro lines running through the district, comprising more than 100 kilometers. Among them, Hongqiao Station has become a world-class, comprehensive transportation hub.

Recently, the Minhang Planning and Natural Resources Bureau organized a research program on TOD space development, envisioning that by 2035, a denser Metro transit network will be built with 120 planned stations and total distance reaching 400 kilometers, making Minhang a first-class global city in terms of subway construction.

The district has designed a "3+6+9" development layout for its TOD blueprint, with plans to build three city-level, six district-level and nine community-level TOD centers.

The three city-level TOD centers – Hongqiao Hub TOD, Xinzhuang Hub TOD and Qianwan Central Area TOD – will strengthen the comprehensive service functions of the Yangtze River Delta and Shanghai and make Minhang a city with a diverse array of professional functions.