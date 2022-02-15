Humin Road an artery of change for Minhang District

Humin Road, a road with a patriotic origin, helps Minhang District to assimilate what's modern, staying loyal to its traditions, while creating something unique.

In 1992, a new Minhang District appeared in Shanghai through a combination of the old district and Shanghai County. Vast changes have taken place as the district went through its urbanization process. As an artery that connects Minhang with downtown Shanghai, Humin Road, with its patriotic origin, helps the district adapt to urban prosperity. The district also sticks to traditional and unique elements. Use this column as a guide to exploring Minhang, its changes and what remains the same by tracing along Humin Road.

Pu'an Cemetery, the precursor of Minhang Park, holds the remains of Li Yingshi (1881-1933), a meritorious general in the Revolution of 1911 and an initiator who raised funds for building Downtown Shanghai-Minhang South Extension Road, the prototype of the district's artery Humin Road.

Li's tomb, the biggest in the graveyard, used to face westward to Humin Road before the entire cemetery was flattened during the "cultural revolution" (1966-1976).

The road was created out from strong patriotism.

In March 1920, the Shanghai International Settlement started its road construction of Kaixuan and Daxi roads beyond its border and was about to penetrate into Minhang.

Some local men of insight were infuriated about this. It was less than one year from the outbreak of the anti-feudalism and anti-imperialism May 4th Movement when the entire nation was filled up with a passion to save itself through industrialization.

Li, who had been marginalized from then military and political circles and was unemployed in his hometown in Minhang, showed his concern.

Together with some gentry merchants, he raised funds to construct the Downtown Shanghai-Minhang South Extension Road. The road, extending for 52 kilometers, connected downtown Shanghai with Minhang and further went to Fengxian and Songjiang areas.

It not only held back the concessions' intention to expand administration through building more roads toward suburbs, but also helped with the local economic prosperity and industrialization.

Li, who had become debt-ridden due to fund-raising for the road and operating a bus line, sold his ancestral property and bought a piece of land covering 40 mu (2.67 hectares) near the Minhang Bus Station as a site for the Minyuan Garden. The park, with its pond, rockeries, pavilions and terraces delicately built up, was intended to attract more tourists to Minhang to boost road transportation amid fierce competition by ferries.

The Minyuan Garden, going through historic changes, is now the Minhang Binjiang Life Plaza.

Biking through the road

In 1958 as Shanghai started to carve out an industrial satellite city for Minhang, the Downtown Shanghai-Minhang South Extension Road went through a reconstruction.

Both its starting and tail sections were expanded, with its middle section straightened at a previous curve that allows the road to pass through Xinzhuang Town to arrive at Minhang Old City (now Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict).

In September 1959 the Humin Road reconstruction project was completed as the road now passes through Caohejing Subdistrict, Kangjian Subdistrict, Meilong, Xinzhuang and Zhuanqiao towns and finally connects Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict (the Caohejing and Kangjian subdistricts, now under the administration of Xuhui District, belonged to Minhang before September 1984).

Zheng Xian, a science and technology reporter from Jiefang Daily before his retirement, used to walk or cycle all the way through Humin Road when he was a factory worker at the road's "Big Four Factories" – Shanghai Steam Turbine Factory, Shanghai Electrical Machinery Plant, Shanghai Heavy Machinery Plant and Shanghai Boiler Factory. This was four decades ago before he fortunately passed the national college entrance exam and enrolled in a university.

"The renowned 'Big Four Factories,' each having about 10,000 workers, were along Humin Road," Zheng recalled. "On both sides of the roads were beautiful rural scenery. Realism and romanticism delicately weaved together.

"I once did something awesome on Humin Road. I walked along the more than 20-kilometer asphalt road, starting from the ferry-crossing in the west and ending in downtown Xujiahui. I took a water jug with me and walked for one morning and half an afternoon till my feet had blisters and my calves cramped. But I felt so good looking at the Xujiahui Cathedral after my perseverance.

"The year my apprenticeship ended, I wanted to buy a bicycle so that I could ride on Humin Road. My family could barely make ends meet and our only bicycle was used by my father. He offered it to me and he went to work on foot. I was too young to feel guilty. From that day on I dashed out to ride the half new bike to work or sometimes between Xujiahui and my factory in Minhang.

"My fellow workers also traveled on the road by bike. One young man would follow a tractor and cling to it (a really dangerous posture) to pull along the bike. One female worker, to save bus fees out of her meager income, rode to work daily. They were people with sincerity and passion.

Over the past 30 years

"Humin Road in my mind was grand and beautiful, but it was also a dusty and noisy road, with tractors of various sizes running along it. However, I was unaware of this, instead I was inspired by its vigor and even the strong smell of gasoline and diesel oil around me was refreshing. Humin Road now, with the tractors and rice paddies at roadside no longer seen, has turned into a modern road lined with tall and thick camphor trees."

In 1992 three new county-turned districts or merged districts appeared in Shanghai: the Pudong New Area from the former Chuansha County, the Jiading District from Jiading County and the Minhang District through a combination of the old Minhang District and Shanghai County.

The old Minhang District, now Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict, has witnessed an industrial rise brought about by an economic and social strategy of developing energy equipment industry there. Shanghai County, one of Shanghai's ten suburban counties in the past, was the city's major agricultural and fresh flower production base. The combined strength of the two has quickened the urbanization of Minhang District.

Humin Road, on the one hand, facilitates urban-rural exchanges and introduces urban prosperity and enlightenment to the rural. On the other hand, the road itself and its surrounding areas change in accord with the urbanization process.

The Xumin (Xujiahui-Minhang) Bus Line that travels back and forth on Humin Road used to be packed with passengers in the 1980s. In the early 1990s traffic flow on Humin Road was at a daily 20,000 to 30,000 vehicles. The opening of Shanghai South Railway Station, Jinjiang Amusement Park and Nanfang Shopping Mall further increased the congestion.

Starting from the mid-1990s, construction of the Humin Elevated Road started. The project of two phases was completed in July 1997 and December 2003. Other subsequent transportation methods including Metro Line 1 South Section and the majority of Metro Line 5 run parallel to Humin Road and help with easing its congestion.

The district, now having both a farming culture, a commercial culture and a modern Shanghai-style culture, also benefits from the road with a patriotic origin to assimilate what's modern while sticking to something traditional and something of its own.