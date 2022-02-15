Minghang signs 9 projects in drive to become investment highland

Development momentum of section stepped up with deals inked for nine major projects in Hongqiao International Central Commercial Zone.

Minhang is striving to become an investment highland, seizing opportunities made possible by construction of Hongqiao International Central Commercial Zone, a national strategy since February 2021.

In January this year, nine major new projects were inked with the Minhang section of Hongqiao Zone, adding new momentum to the development.

In 2021, the Minhang section introduced five regional headquarters of multinational companies, including Tyson, Aidac, and Dianji Technology, and four listed companies, and attracted 213 headquarters-type companies.

"Hongqiao International Central Commercial Zone will propose innovative policy measures as soon as possible on the basis of the full implementation of the former 29 policies and measures, to focus on key areas and key issues," said Kong Fu'an, member of the Party committee and deputy director of the Hongqiao International Central Commercial Zone Management Committee.

"At the same time, it will promote the outline of space planning for the zone, and further formulate the short-term planning of the land space, carry out research on the planning of key industries, and clarify the key industries of the Zone."

In addition, the zone will also promote tasks such as preparation of road signs for expressways in the area, and study the use of intelligent transportation means to solve bottlenecks.

It will also enhance public rental housing and supply more talent apartments, add more cultural and sports facilities, improve the population of core areas, and continuously optimize the structure of work, residence and business.

Besides areas inside the central commercial zone, other nearby sections, such as Hongqiao Town, are seizing opportunities to develop.

The town, close to the core commercial zone, expects to build up some industrial clusters, including new-generation information technology industry, digital entertainment, and finance.

Building economy is an important part of the development of Hongqiao Town, as it is relatively small in terms of area. At present, it has more than 5 million square meters of buildings, and among them 13 buildings have contributed tax of 100 million yuan (US$15.7 million).

"The future development of the building economy is key to Hongqiao's economic take-off. For the people of Hongqiao, collective buildings are 'money bags' to achieve long-term income increases," said Fan Lichun, Party secretary of Hongqiao Town.

"In the future, we will unremittingly promote the transformation and upgrading of buildings and deepen the innovation of collective building management models," Fan said.

"We will intensify efforts to drive away industries with limited growth potential, attract emerging industries, provide them with enough development space, and cultivate more 'super buildings' which can contribute taxes of 1 billion yuan."

Meanwhile Hongqiao Town is building some landmark business zones, and Wuzhong Road Business Zone is one of them.

"Wuzhong Road Business Zone is the epitome of the business development of Hongqiao Town. We will turn it into a demonstration area featuring a new international lifestyle," Fan said.

Besides industries and business, the town is also striving to become a model modern city with beautiful street and road scenes.

This year, Hongqiao will enhance the landscape charm of its neighborhoods, with Baizhang Road, Wuzhong Road and Wumei Road being the major focus.

While focusing on these projects, the town will also add some pleasing elements to many parts of Hongqiao, such as floor paintings, urban sculptures, and cultural slogans.