Twin brothers 'see' through a dark camera lens

Tao Zhijun / Ti Gong

Flowers have frail petals, so if you're taking a picture of one it's better not to touch them.

Using a tinkling bell is a better choice.

Yin Jingjing, mother of twin brothers Yin Tianbao and Yin Tianyou, puts a bell around the position of a targeted flower, jiggles it a bit and tells her sons to adjust their postures and cameras they're holding to follow the sound. She then removes the bell.

The brothers press their shutters and capture the flower in the frame.

Six months after the twins were born prematurely, Jingjing realized they were blind. Rescue work of putting the twins into an incubator after the delivery damaged their vision.

"They were weak and often fell ill. Sometimes when Tianbao got sick in the morning, Tianyou would be infected and got sick in the afternoon. So before they went to kindergarten at age 5, we separated them to prevent cross-infection. Younger brother Tianyou stayed with us, and older brother Tianbao stayed with his paternal grandparents in neighboring Songjiang District," said Jingjing, a resident of Wujing Town in Minhang District. "We rented toys at that time – one week we sent them to Tianyou, the next week we sent them to Tianbao and the third week we returned them to the store."

Later, Yin Weijun, the father, quit his job and looked after his sons full time.

Ti Gong

A shutterbug himself before he gave up his hobby to take care of his sons, Yin Weijun arranged summer trips and encouraged the boys to record their journeys with a camera. They enrolled in a photography class at their school for the blind. Later a professional photographer came to assist.

"The brothers rely on their sense of touch, sounds and scents to locate their objects and adjust their postures and cameras. It's easier for them to take pictures of humans. People speak and the brothers judge the distance and their heights through the sounds they utter. While taking pictures of flowers, they can choose to touch and smell their scents before shooting," said Tao Zhijun, a photographer who teaches at Minhang Mass Art Center and Minhang College for Retired CPC Party Members.

Tianbao was the first of the pair to try his hand at photography.

"I was curious about it, but after six months or a year of learning it alone, I felt bored. So I persuaded my brother to join me," said Tianbao, now 23 years old. "There is a benign competition between me and my brother. I was his model at first, then it occurred to me that if my brother can shoot, why can't I?" said Tianyou.

Mutual encouragement and companionship provide ongoing motivation.

Tao, who has been coaching the brothers for three or four years, gave them some useful tips: if you can't tell whether you are holding your camera or cellphone horizontally, you can rely on your nostrils and eyebrows to parallelize your devices; to imagine the color of the rapeseed flowers, you can learn some basics about the three primary colors and their generation.

"Teacher Tao loves photographing and we love it, too. He won't refrain from teaching us anything related to photography. He teaches us everything a photographer needs to know regardless of the fact that we're blind," said Tianyou.

Forty of their photographs are now on display at the newly established Huiyin Blue Castle in Minhang Culture Park, a public welfare facility that aims to help children with autism, as well as people with depression and cognitive impairment.

Yin Tianbao and Yin Tianyou / Ti Gong

Yin Tianbao and Yin Tianyou / Ti Gong

Yin Tianbao and Yin Tianyou / Ti Gong

The pictures record who and what they have encountered: a flower, wild ducks, universities, farmlands, a fisherman on his voyage and a tavern gate in the first self-guided tour planned by Tianyou. What they've encountered most frequently is their mother, home and awards and certificates they've won.

Three of the pictures at the facility's entrance are 3D tangible, through which visitors can feel with their hands.

"If what they can't see was their biggest obstacle, their next challenge was how to take pictures as if they can see," said Jingjing. "Their first pictures of me might capture only one eye or half of my head. And through countless attempts, they finally presented a photo that looked like a casual image of life's moments."

Visitors are both amazed and moved by their pictures.

"It was my first time at a photo exhibition by visually impaired people. I can feel their passion for life and I send my best wishes to them," said Yu Huimin, an elderly visitor.

The brothers benefited from interactions with visitors.

"Some visitors praise us. Some, who might be experienced photographers themselves, suggest we take a photo on site and listen to the feedback they provide," said Tianyou.

Tao Zhijun / Ti Gong

Before he became acquainted with the family, Tao thought they may be filled with sorrow. Upon meeting them, however, his concern was quickly dispelled.

"I was, in turn, encouraged by them," said Tao. Three generations of family members bind together and support each other.

In addition to supporting her sons' photographic pursuits, Jingjing encourages them to run marathons and play football, while their grandparents help out by cooking nutritious meals during competitions.

"The brothers have developed a natural bond as they've grown together. When we parents are old or live in this world no more, we will feel assured they won't be lonely because they have each other's companionship," said Jingjing.

The exhibition encourages the brothers and their family.

"It shows the city cares about its people. We're an ordinary family and through this exhibition we feel we're an ordinary family loved by others," said Yin Yunfu, the grandfather.

The brothers, in particular, want to continue with their hobby.

"We feel surprised, excited and honored about this exhibition. We also feel some pressure, which will surely be transformed into motivation to encourage us to produce more pictures. Photography is something that only brings us happiness, so why not go on with it?" Tianyou said.

Tao Zhijun / Ti Gong

Tao Zhijun / Ti Gong

Venue: Huiyin Blue Castle, Minhang Culture Park

Dates: Through March 1

Address: 2019 Wuzhong Rd, Minhang District

Directions: Take Metro Line 10 to Hangzhong Road Station, then walk to the nearby Minhang Culture Park