Inaugural snow skiing events introduce Yangpu to new winter sports

Shanghai hosted the first ever International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour on December 18 and 19 last year. The event was held along Huangpu River, and the cross-country skiing track followed the 250m long river bank in Yangpu.

A total of 23 male and 13 female athletes from both China and Russia competed over two days in both the Sprint and Team Sprint events.



The sprint weekend was the first snow sport event organized in Shanghai and was live broadcast on Chinese Olympic Channel CCTV-16 and online streams, reaching an estimated more than 80 million viewers over the two days.

Chi Chunxue, a Chinese national team member who made remarkable progress in the Beijing Winter Olympics, was excited to compete by the riverside.

"It is the first time for Shanghai to hold a ski event. I am proud to be one of the first batch of participants," Chi said.

Wang Qiang and Dinigeer Yilamujiang from China took the men's and women's titles respectively for the 1.5 kilometer individual sprint.

Wang won the men's group in 4:03.79, while teammate Shang Jincai and Russian Egorov Nikita finished second and third. Dinigeer, a 20-year-old Uygur girl, took the women's crown in 4:34.90, followed by teammate Jialin Bayani and Russian Moskalenko Anastasia.

"Compared with the natural environment, the city track is flatter, and the snow is softer, and it tests my comprehensive ability," said Wang, who also made progress this year in the Beijing Winter Olympic.

Hu Yuanhui, director of Yangpu District Administration of Sports, noted, "Yangpu Binjiang is the birthplace of the concept of a people's city which includes providing people with better public sports facilities and services, better competitions and events, and better sports service space.

"This event will open a new chapter for ice and snow sports in Shanghai, especially in Yangpu. In the future, Yangpu will hold more ice and snow events, carnivals, and activities, so people can better understand, participate in and enjoy them," Hu said.

"At present, the ice and snow sports in Yangpu are on a sharp rise. Many people are full of enthusiasm for the Beijing Winter Olympics and ice and snow sports.

"Yangpu District established the first ice and snow association in Shanghai in 2021. At present, membership development and activities, including some international exchanges, are in progress.

"We will further integrate the ice and snow sports in Yangpu with the whole winter Olympics and the national fitness campaign to promote better development of national fitness in Yangpu," Hu added.

