Billions in new construction of 26 projects

With an investment of 35.8 billion yuan, 26 big projects started construction after the weeklong holiday.

On February 7, the first working day after the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, 26 big projects started construction.



With an investment of 35.8 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion), they cover a wide range of areas such as infrastructure, livelihood, high-end industry, environmental improvement, office buildings and residential housing.

They entail six infrastructure projects, including the Huijin Road upgrade and expansion of Shengli Road, four projects related to people's livelihoods, such as the relocation houses at Xiayang Subdistrict and a school in Xujing Town, and eight industry-related projects.

Another five are related to commercial and residential buildings, and three related to environmental improvement.

The completion of these projects will boost the flourishing development of Qingpu's economy and society.

The district is sparing no efforts to lure investment and accelerate the construction of big projects.

At present, a construction boom is taking place in the district at the start of the Lunar New Year, and a number of major projects are in full gear in Qingpu, Hongqiao International CBD and the initiating zone of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.