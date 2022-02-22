Feature / District

Billions in new construction of 26 projects

Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
With an investment of 35.8 billion yuan, 26 big projects started construction after the weeklong holiday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0

On February 7, the first working day after the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, 26 big projects started construction.

With an investment of 35.8 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion), they cover a wide range of areas such as infrastructure, livelihood, high-end industry, environmental improvement, office buildings and residential housing.

They entail six infrastructure projects, including the Huijin Road upgrade and expansion of Shengli Road, four projects related to people's livelihoods, such as the relocation houses at Xiayang Subdistrict and a school in Xujing Town, and eight industry-related projects.

Another five are related to commercial and residential buildings, and three related to environmental improvement.

The completion of these projects will boost the flourishing development of Qingpu's economy and society.

The district is sparing no efforts to lure investment and accelerate the construction of big projects.

At present, a construction boom is taking place in the district at the start of the Lunar New Year, and a number of major projects are in full gear in Qingpu, Hongqiao International CBD and the initiating zone of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     