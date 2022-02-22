Feature / District

8 competitive industry clusters targeted

Qingpu District will beef up efforts in developing eight industry chains including big digitalization, health, trade and commerce and finance fields toward the goal of a number of influential and competitive industry clusters in five years.

These competitive industry chains include integrated circuit and information technology, intelligent manufacturing, medicine, culture and tourism, convention and exhibition, express delivery and logistics, fashion and green finance.

A batch of industry chain clusters valued at 10 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion) and 100 billion yuan will be cultivated in five years, and the policy support in finance and technology innovation will be delivered with cooperation with financial institutions, universities and scientific research institutes.

Qingpu District has registered more than 150,000 market entities. Private companies have accounted for over 30 percent of the district's above-scale gross output value.

Private economies in the district contributed a combined tax revenue totaling 30.08 billion yuan last year, accounting for 50.8 percent of the district's total.

The district will help tackle difficulties of the development of confronting private businesses and step up efforts luring business investment to support the development of private companies.

Private companies have become the backbone of Qingpu's regional economic development, and the district will create a better environment for the development of the private economy.

The headquarters of a logistics company in Huaxin Town

