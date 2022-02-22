Feature / District

Moments in Jing'an District in February 2022

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
Moments of February
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
Moments in Jing'an District in February 2022
Hu Junze / Ti Gong

New wall paintings

Three new wall paintings can be seen in a historical neighborhood near the Shanghai Natural History Museum. The neighborhood con sists of brick-and-wood shikumen buildings built about a century ago. As residents have been relocated, it will be renovated for an urban renewal project. Meanwhile, the plain walls were painted to enliven the area. The three new wall paintings are near the intersection of Xinzha and Datian roads. They depict local life past and present, making people feel like they're in a time machine.

In one painting, a man walks out of a Siberian Fur Store, one of the most reputable fur stores in Shanghai back in the 1920s and 1930s, with a new purchase, while a man and a woman walking hand in hand pass by window displays of new arrivals. Not far away, people from the 1980s and 1990s pick up different products in a traditional department store, next to which today's young trendsetters wait for a cup of coffee made by robot baristas. Giant wall paintings have made the area a popular photo-taking site. In the paintings, a woman in cheongsam dress walks out of a shikumen building just as a rickshaw passes, children play outdoor games in an alleyway while their mothers cook upstairs and young people ride on shared bikes.

Moments in Jing'an District in February 2022
Ti Gong

Classic beauty in modern urban space

A painting depicting flowers and sculptures sits beneath the Hengfeng Road Bridge. The work is inspired by "Shijing," or "The Classic of Poetry," known as the oldest existing collection of Chinese poems. A deer sculpture walks on the book that falls open to poems in a classic Chinese garden featuring narrow alleyways, delicate flower displays and traditional ornaments like red folding fans.

It was displayed at the 10th China Flower Expo in Chongming and awarded the most popular work.

Moments in Jing'an District in February 2022
Xing Beilin / Ti Gong

Tiger painting exhibition

An exhibition displaying ink and wash paintings of tigers in different styles, ferocious and cute, is underway at the Jing'an Culture Center at 459 Wulumuqi Road N. through February 28 with free admission. The center is open from 9am to 9pm

Moments in Jing'an District in February 2022
Ti Gong

City terminal under renovation

A city terminal in the bustling Jing'an Temple area is being renovated after 20 years of service. When completed in 2023, it will be a multi-function complex including office space and retail stores. There will also be a new entrance inside the com plex leading to Metro Line 2.

Moments in Jing'an District in February 2022
Ti Gong

A warm home away from home holiday

The district government has organized a special gathering for front-line workers who chose to stay in Shanghai to spend the Chinese New Year holiday. They received gifts and took part in a variety of folk activities such as writing chunlian, or Chinese New Year couplets, and solving lantern riddles.


Moments in Jing'an District in February 2022
Ti Gong

Happy winter

A variety of activities replaced homework during the winter holiday, after education officials vowed to reduce the burden on students. The First Central Primary School of Jing'an encouraged students to write stories about their families, perform them on stage and take part in the district's family drama show. Zhabei No. 2 Central Primary School asked students to exercise every day during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Daning International Elementary School encouraged students to take part in folk activities such as writing chunlian, or Chinese New Year couplets, to learn more about Chinese traditions.

Moments in Jing'an District in February 2022
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Zhabei
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     