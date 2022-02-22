More smart, advanced electric buses hit the road

Twenty-one high-end electric buses equipped with multiple smart functions began operating on roads in Qingpu.

The 12-meter-long buses have been assigned to operate on Qingpu Lines 3 and 13, providing residents with a more comfortable, environmentally-friendly and safe bus journey.

Compared with traditional diesel buses, pure electric vehicles can reduce carbon-dioxide emissions by 15 to 20 percent.

They can travel 270 kilometers, the average daily mileage of each bus, on a single charge, which takes only 3.5 hours.

The buses have new user-friendly, safety-oriented functions and facilities.

There are 33 seats on each bus, and the doors are equipped with high-end pedals that make it more convenient and safer for passengers to board, disembark and sit down.

The back door is also equipped with a barrier-free ramp pedal, so the driver can activate when a passenger in a wheel chair is boarding.

Moreover, drivers can clearly observe the surroundings via a 360-degree, panoramic, driver-assistance system.

"The two display mirrors on the bus are very convenient, especially when making turns," said Lu Zhizhong, a bus driver. "I can see every corner of the bus when driving, which reduces potential safety hazards."