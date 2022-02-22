Feature / District

More smart, advanced electric buses hit the road

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:57 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
Twenty-one high-end electric buses equipped with multiple smart functions began operating on roads in Qingpu.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:57 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0

Twenty-one high-end electric buses equipped with multiple smart functions began operating on roads in Qingpu.

The 12-meter-long buses have been assigned to operate on Qingpu Lines 3 and 13, providing residents with a more comfortable, environmentally-friendly and safe bus journey.

Compared with traditional diesel buses, pure electric vehicles can reduce carbon-dioxide emissions by 15 to 20 percent.

They can travel 270 kilometers, the average daily mileage of each bus, on a single charge, which takes only 3.5 hours.

The buses have new user-friendly, safety-oriented functions and facilities.

There are 33 seats on each bus, and the doors are equipped with high-end pedals that make it more convenient and safer for passengers to board, disembark and sit down.

The back door is also equipped with a barrier-free ramp pedal, so the driver can activate when a passenger in a wheel chair is boarding.

Moreover, drivers can clearly observe the surroundings via a 360-degree, panoramic, driver-assistance system.

"The two display mirrors on the bus are very convenient, especially when making turns," said Lu Zhizhong, a bus driver. "I can see every corner of the bus when driving, which reduces potential safety hazards."

More smart, advanced electric buses hit the road
Li Shuangjiu / Ti Gong

Two display mirrors are installed on the bus to reduce potential safety hazards.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     