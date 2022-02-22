Stray animals can have medical insurance

Adopted stray animals can now enjoy medical insurance and low-cost medical service in the Qingpu District.

At an designated animal hospital, many stray cats and dogs are under treatment. They share a common feature – they all have medical insurance.

With the help of stray-animal rescue and public-welfare organizations, rescued stray animals in the district can receive low-cost medical treatment as well as serious-illness services.

Apart from those suffer from cancer or chronic diseases, owners of stray animals can apply for the stray animal medical insurance.

After applications are approved, owners will receive medical insurance cards with a 198 yuan (US$31.2) donation.

They can enjoy medical insurance subsidies for stray animals in designated hospitals and reimbursement for treatments of serious diseases twice a year.

The covering proportion is about 60 percent at the first time. From the second year, the reimbursement proportion will be increased according to the rescuers' participation in public welfare activities.

Funding for the program comes primarily from the 198 yuan premiums, social donations and income from charity sales.

Since the policy launched, nearly 900 stray animals in Qingpu have been rescued.