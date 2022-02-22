Plum blossoms tease the start of spring in Qingpu

Plum flowers are in full bloom at Shanghai Grandview Garden in Qingpu District, injecting vitality into the chilly winter.

Plum flowers are in full bloom at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) in Qingpu District, injecting vitality into the chilly winter.



In front of Longcui Nunnery, big flower buds hang on the branches of several plum blossom trees. Dim fragrance lingers in the air, adding to the overall enchanting scene.

A green plum blossom tree is eye-catching amid red plum blossom trees. A few white flowers on the tree herald springtime.

The flower petals have been soaked by rain, making them more beautiful. Plum blossoms and the yellow wall of Longcui Nunnery pose a delightful contrast, bringing people into the mystique of the "Dream of the Red Chamber."

Written in the mid-18th century by Cao Xueqin, the "Dream of the Red Chamber" is one of China's four greatest classic novels and the garden was built based on the setting of the masterpiece.

The garden is adopting strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures such as limiting the number of visitors to avoid gathering.

A reservation is mandatory prior to visits. Visitors also need to have their temperature and health QR code checked and get registered. They should also wear masks during tours.

Ventilation and disinfection are conducted daily on all structures inside the garden to cut the risk of COVID-19 infection.