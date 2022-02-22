First phase of Dianshan Lake beautification project started

Expect a more beautiful environment along Dianshan Lake as the first phase of the embankment and shoreline ecological rehabilitation project started recently.

The whole project is scheduled to be completed before 2025 as one of 10 key tasks this year in water conservancy of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Stretching about 17.7 kilometers along the embankment and shoreline of the lake, the project will create an ecological leisure corridor circling the body of water.

The waterfront ecological belt circling the lake will center on ecological remediation and ecological embankment construction to improve the water environment quality and regional flood control standard.

The project will include adding walking, jogging and cycling amenities and connecting 39 break points.

Imaginechina

An ecological wetland covering 2.5 million square meters circling the lake will come into being, together with an ecological buffer belt covering 3 million square meters. The whole project comprises three phases, and the whole Shanghai section along the lake will be opened by 2025.

The first phase involves shoreline ecological rehabilitation and landscape creation, and it starts from Niuweiba Port in the east and reaches the base of Shanghai Yacht Club and Resort in the west.

With a total investment of 280 million yuan (US$44.2 million), the project covers about 108 mu (7.24 hectares) of land.

The newly built and renovated embankment will stretch about 4.7 kilometers, and new roads will cover about 26,000 square meters.

There will be four new bridges and three new sluices, together with around 35,000 square meters of supporting landscape greenery.

The project will incorporate ecological development and watertown culture and fuel the development of Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, turning it into a world-class famous cultural and ecological lake district.

"The construction is ecological and green-oriented," said Lan Shigang, director of the Shanghai Construction and Operation Center of Embankment and Water Gate.

"After completion of the project, the Dianshan Lake area will become a beautiful ecological area with Shanghai features as well as the integrated features of the whole Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone."