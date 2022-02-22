Feature / District

Snow sports witness boom after Beijing Olympics

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:13 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
The Beijing 2022 Winter Games have triggered an ice and snow sports boom.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:13 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0

The Beijing 2022 Winter Games have triggered an ice and snow sports boom.

Roller ice hockey is gaining popularity as an emerging sports activity that can be conducted without icy climatic conditions.

At the Qingpu stadium of Minjie Sports in Zhaoxiang Town, a group of children are doing warm-up exercise under the guidance of their coach.

They range between 4 and 9 years old and are deft in their motions despite their ages. They are even more enthusiastic in training due to the aura of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

When they fall down, sometimes due to maintaining balance, they stand up immediately without complaint and continue the team training.

The sport requires limb strength, muscle power and body harmony, as well as close cooperation with the team.

The training match is extremely intense, with the small ball rolling swiftly and those watching the game holding their breath. Many parents are glued to the match.

They said the roller ice hockey is fun, and it could cultivate children's logical thinking and analyzing ability as well as team spirit. So they would always support their children to continue the training.

The court now covers nearly 2,000 square kilometers, following an expansion in 2019, according to Ni Fugen, director of the stadium.

"An increasing number of children are joining in the sports, and we hold various matches every year, having attracted many children from the Yangtze River Delta region," said Ni.

Due to factors such as weather, ice and snow, such sports were once far away from people's lives in the southern part of the nation.

In recent years, roller ice hockey has developed rapidly in China's southern regions, spurred on by the "ice and snow boom."

The expansion of relevant sports venues and the participation of more children have mirrored the growth.

In the future, more ice and snow sports are expected to be popularized among residents and students nationwide.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     