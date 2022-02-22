Snow sports witness boom after Beijing Olympics

The Beijing 2022 Winter Games have triggered an ice and snow sports boom.

Roller ice hockey is gaining popularity as an emerging sports activity that can be conducted without icy climatic conditions.

At the Qingpu stadium of Minjie Sports in Zhaoxiang Town, a group of children are doing warm-up exercise under the guidance of their coach.

They range between 4 and 9 years old and are deft in their motions despite their ages. They are even more enthusiastic in training due to the aura of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

When they fall down, sometimes due to maintaining balance, they stand up immediately without complaint and continue the team training.

The sport requires limb strength, muscle power and body harmony, as well as close cooperation with the team.

The training match is extremely intense, with the small ball rolling swiftly and those watching the game holding their breath. Many parents are glued to the match.

They said the roller ice hockey is fun, and it could cultivate children's logical thinking and analyzing ability as well as team spirit. So they would always support their children to continue the training.

The court now covers nearly 2,000 square kilometers, following an expansion in 2019, according to Ni Fugen, director of the stadium.

"An increasing number of children are joining in the sports, and we hold various matches every year, having attracted many children from the Yangtze River Delta region," said Ni.

Due to factors such as weather, ice and snow, such sports were once far away from people's lives in the southern part of the nation.

In recent years, roller ice hockey has developed rapidly in China's southern regions, spurred on by the "ice and snow boom."

The expansion of relevant sports venues and the participation of more children have mirrored the growth.

In the future, more ice and snow sports are expected to be popularized among residents and students nationwide.