Dilapidated houses embrace a brand-new posture

Residents of Shuichan Village in Huaxin Town have enjoyed better amenities in their own homes, as the neighborhood has undergone renovation.

Residents of Shuichan Village in Huaxin Town are have enjoyed better amenities in their own homes, as the neighborhood has undergone renovation now.



A total of 75 households in the village have benefited from the renovations.

The town passed a proposal for the renovations in 2019 after repeated visits and on-site investigations. The renovation work took about a year.

Prior to the project, many of the old houses had problems such as wall peeling and water leaks, which were safety hazards that had to be addressed.

As soon as an elderly resident surnamed Huang, who has lived in a 36-square-meter dilapidated house in the neighborhood for decades, learned about the renovation project, he signed the consent form without hesitation. After a year of renovations, Huang and his family's quality of life has improved significantly.

"Before the renovation, when it rained heavily outside, the water leakage in the house was very serious, and even affected my life. But now I no longer have that problem," he said.

Huaxin Town will continue to accelerate the pace of housing renovations and maintain adequate water and electricity supplies, making efforts to help villagers to live better lives.