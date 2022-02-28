Billions of investment in industrial projects

Deals on 95 key industrial projects with an investment of 23 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion) were signed in Jiading on February 7, the first working day of the Year of the Tiger.

Deals on 95 key industrial projects with an investment of 23 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion) were signed at an event held by Jiading District on February 7, the first working day of the Year of the Tiger.



Among the 95 projects, 80 are funded by domestic companies while the other 15 have foreign investors. The projects range from renewable energy solutions, automobile technologies, consumer-goods manufacturing to the Internet technologies.

The district achieved an added value of 270.56 billion yuan last year, an increase of 6.1 percent over 2020 and 2 percent over 2019.

The added value of the secondary industry was 159.15 billion yuan, an increase of 6 percent, and the tertiary industry was 111.06 billion yuan, up 6.3 percent.

In 2021, Jiading took in 22.92 billion yuan in tax revenue, up 19.6 percent over 2020. The strategic emerging industries achieved an industrial output of 131.24 billion yuan last year, an increase of 10.3 percent over 2020.

Among key industries, the output of the automobile industry was 125.14 billion yuan, intelligent sensors and the Internet of Things was 38.4 billion yuan and high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine was 16.44 billion yuan.