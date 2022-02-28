Feature / District

Billions of investment in industrial projects

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  11:34 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0
Deals on 95 key industrial projects with an investment of 23 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion) were signed in Jiading on February 7, the first working day of the Year of the Tiger.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  11:34 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0

Deals on 95 key industrial projects with an investment of 23 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion) were signed at an event held by Jiading District on February 7, the first working day of the Year of the Tiger.

Among the 95 projects, 80 are funded by domestic companies while the other 15 have foreign investors. The projects range from renewable energy solutions, automobile technologies, consumer-goods manufacturing to the Internet technologies.

The district achieved an added value of 270.56 billion yuan last year, an increase of 6.1 percent over 2020 and 2 percent over 2019.

The added value of the secondary industry was 159.15 billion yuan, an increase of 6 percent, and the tertiary industry was 111.06 billion yuan, up 6.3 percent.

In 2021, Jiading took in 22.92 billion yuan in tax revenue, up 19.6 percent over 2020. The strategic emerging industries achieved an industrial output of 131.24 billion yuan last year, an increase of 10.3 percent over 2020.

Among key industries, the output of the automobile industry was 125.14 billion yuan, intelligent sensors and the Internet of Things was 38.4 billion yuan and high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine was 16.44 billion yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     