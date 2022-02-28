Stepped up efforts to ensure safety of cold-chain food

Logistics companies, supermarkets and food markets in Jiading District have taken strict control over cold-chain food to prevent the novel coronavirus from re-entering the country.

Shanghai Michang Logistics, a company specializing in cargo transportation, storage and unloading, is putting more emphasis on the disinfection of cold-chain cargo.

As the first storage place for cargo, the company has to make sure that none of the cold-chain food carries the coronavirus before it goes to market.

Though logistics companies have disinfected all food packages, supermarkets, food markets and food sales companies must have a second disinfection.

Jiading RT-MART, a national chain supermarket, is selling imported beef from Argentina and cherries from Chile, which are popular among consumers.

"We divide the food sector into two parts – the imported and domestic food. So it's more convenient for consumers to make choices according to their needs," said Wang Ying, manager of Jiading RT-MART. "All imported food is tagged with a QR code, informing consumers of the origin of products."

Staff with close contact to cold-chain food must be vaccinated before going to work, and their body temperatures are checked twice a day to ensure they're in good health.

In the next phase, Jiading will provide more guidance to cold-chain food companies, and related inspections and closed-loop management will be further implemented.