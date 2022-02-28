Feature / District

Stepped up efforts to ensure safety of cold-chain food

Emma Song
  11:35 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0
Logistics companies, supermarkets and food markets in Jiading District have taken strict control over cold-chain food to prevent the novel coronavirus from re-entering the country.
Emma Song
  11:35 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0

Logistics companies, supermarkets and food markets in Jiading District have taken strict control over cold-chain food to prevent the novel coronavirus from re-entering the country.

Shanghai Michang Logistics, a company specializing in cargo transportation, storage and unloading, is putting more emphasis on the disinfection of cold-chain cargo.

As the first storage place for cargo, the company has to make sure that none of the cold-chain food carries the coronavirus before it goes to market.

Though logistics companies have disinfected all food packages, supermarkets, food markets and food sales companies must have a second disinfection.

Jiading RT-MART, a national chain supermarket, is selling imported beef from Argentina and cherries from Chile, which are popular among consumers.

"We divide the food sector into two parts – the imported and domestic food. So it's more convenient for consumers to make choices according to their needs," said Wang Ying, manager of Jiading RT-MART. "All imported food is tagged with a QR code, informing consumers of the origin of products."

Staff with close contact to cold-chain food must be vaccinated before going to work, and their body temperatures are checked twice a day to ensure they're in good health.

In the next phase, Jiading will provide more guidance to cold-chain food companies, and related inspections and closed-loop management will be further implemented.

Stepped up efforts to ensure safety of cold-chain food
Cai Chenhao / Ti Gong

Staff at Shanghai Michang Logistics wear protective suit when moving goods.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     