Feature / District

Brit's Anting New Town video crowned contest champion

Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  14:23 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0
A short video reflecting the cultural landscape of Anting New Town has gone viral on Douyin. Surprisingly, the video's creator is a young guy from the UK.
Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  14:23 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0

A short video reflecting the cultural landscape of Anting New Town has gone viral on Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok). The cameraman is very socially influential with his short video "Much more to discover about China," which won first prize in the My China Style Global Short Video Contest held by People's Daily.

Surprisingly, the cameraman is a young guy from the United Kingdom who works as a math teacher at East China Normal University Affiliated Bilingual School in Jiading.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adam Mcilmoyle (who prefers to be called Adam) left for China from Northern Ireland after graduating from university in 2017. That was when he hatched the idea to travel around the world.

He started his trip in China because he was told about the Great Wall, Forbidden City, Chinese martial arts and giant pandas when he was little. He wanted to record the local customs and practices with stories about what he sees as the real China.

Brit's Anting New Town video crowned contest champion
Zhou Yulin / Ti Gong

Adam takes a video at Guyi Garden with visitors sitting around him.

He planned to stay in China for a short period of time and continue to explore other countries. However, he was moved by profound Chinese culture, the smiles of locals, spectacular views and special delicacies.

He was also amazed by China's rapid development. What surprised him most was the convenience of making payments – no matter whether he was paying for transportation, food, shopping, hotels or buying things at street stalls, they could all be handled with a cellphone instead of cash.

As a result, he decided to stay in China and wished to quickly assimilate into the local community.

Before working at the bilingual school in Jiading, he was an English teacher at a foreign language school in Shenzhen.

Adam likes listening to Chinese songs, reading Chinese books and watching Chinese television dramas. He also likes to travel around China to experience different ethnic cultures and gain a comprehensive understanding of the country.

His footprint has ranged from the cities of Nanjing, Suzhou, Changsha, Chongqing, Fuzhou and Beijing to ancient towns and scenic spots including West Lake in Zhejiang Province, the Lijiang River in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the vast Hulun Buir Prairie in Inner Mongolia and thousand miao ethnic villages in Guizhou Province.

Once he's able to take time off from work, he will hit the road around China again. With no professional equipment or support group, he does all the videos himself.

During his travels, he has climbed mountains, ridden horses, waded through rivers, walked on rough roads and camped in the wild.

Once, he traveled to sparsely populated Yubeng Village in Yunnan's Deqen County and scaled a steep mountain. After walking for 19 kilometers he was exhausted. Luckily, he met an ardent Tibetan who not only took him to rest but also boiled hot buttered tea to restore his energy.

Thanks to his kindness, Adam pressed on and walked more than four hours to Yubeng Village.

Brit's Anting New Town video crowned contest champion
Ti Gong

Adam rides horse during his travel in Inner Mongolia.

Brit's Anting New Town video crowned contest champion
Ti Gong

Adam visits Yubeng Village in Yunnan's Deqen County.

Brit's Anting New Town video crowned contest champion
Ti Gong

Adam practices Chinese kung fu in Yunnan Province.

He has gained a lot of reputations for the short video about Anting. Some people greet him on roads while others even invite him to share meals.

Adam also sent videos to his family and friends back home. His mother is his biggest fan, always supporting and encouraging him.

To improve his spoken Chinese, Adam talks with his family in the language. His father, who previously knew nothing about Chinese, can now speak and write it.

During the Spring Festival, he visited the 500-year-old Guyi Garden, making and eating xiaolongbao, a non-intangible heritage in Jiading.

As for the future, Adam says he will continue to work at the school, improve his Chinese and continue exploring the country.

Brit's Anting New Town video crowned contest champion
Zhou Yulin / Ti Gong

Adam learns how to make xiaolongbao (little steamed bun) in Guyi Garden.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
West Lake
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     