Interesting, this theater promises to raise laughs

  17:02 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0
A comic theater about to be open to the public in March will make it possible for local people in Songjiang District to watch stand-up comedies and comic plays in their hometown.
Drama Interesting, a comic theater at Songjiang's Yunjian Granary Cultural and Creative Park at 327 Songhui Road E., has preserved the creative park's simple industrial design while adding some innovative renovation of its own. The spacious theater, with a gray entrance and traditional Chinese decoration, provides audiences with an immersive viewing experience.

"We will have a maximum of 200 people in the audience. They will sit around some round tables with friends and family members. Strangers can make acquaintances through sitting together," said Wen Jie, a manager of the theater. "The stage is near the audience seats and there will be many interactions between actors and actresses and the audience."

