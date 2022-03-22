Bing Dwen Dwen meshes with Songjiang cloth

Bing Dwen Dwen, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic mascot, has found its way to traditional Songjiang cloth.

Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise has been flying off the shelves nationwide.

The idea of creating handmade Bing Dwen Dwen using the special cloth was inspired by the granddaughter of Shen Jinmei, one of the women at the studio.

"I saw my granddaughter drawing Bing Dwen Dwen after the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and it occurred to me that I could also make Bing Dwen Dwen by using Songjiang cloth. Members of the studio supported the idea," said Shen.

Along with the handmade Bing Dwen Dwen items, the volunteers made paper-cut Olympic rings and knitted Olympic flowers with wool.

The studio has become the spiritual home of many elders since it opened three years ago. They often use Songjiang cloth to make cushions and qipao (a traditional Chinese one-piece dress). The studio makes the women happy and is good for the inheritance and spreading of Songjiang cloth culture.

"The group of ladies has grown from participants to social-event volunteers and teachers. They not only teach elders from the community but also those from nearby villages, which gives more elders the opportunity to try handiwork and enrich their lives," said Gong Lindi, chief of the center.