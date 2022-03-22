Garbage-processing park chosen as case study for UN agency course

A garbage-processing industrial park helping to build a zero-waste and low-carbon city in Songjiang has been selected as a case study by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Ti Gong

A garbage-processing industrial park helping to build a zero-waste and low-carbon city in Songjiang District has been selected as a case study by the United Nations Environment Programme in its 2021 Switch-Asia Circular Economy training course. The industrial park has also been honored as a 2021 national model enterprise by the E20 Environment Platform in Beijing.

The Tianma Zero-Waste Low-Carbon Environmental Industrial Park, located at 669 Qingtian Road in Sheshan Town, was built in a simple European style and looks like a museum from far. In addition to its good appearance, a "Zero-Waste City" revolution is taking place here constantly daily: every day about 3,500-ton dry garbage, 530-ton wet waste, 1,800-ton construction and demolition waste and 240-ton sludge are processed into 1.865 million-kilowatt-hour electricity, 35,000-cubic-meter biogas, 10-ton grease and 75,000 reclaimed bricks.

The industrial park, operated by Shanghai Environmental Group Corp affiliated to Shanghai Chengtou Corp, responds to a national strategy of building "zero-waste cities." A "zero-waste city" vision mainly focuses on solid waste processing, including household and construction waste.

"As the first low-carbon environmental industrial park in Shanghai, the park is mainly processing urban waste from Songjiang and Qingpu districts," said Yang Tao, its general manager.

Every day about 600 garbage trucks drive into the park and transfer the garbage into assigned dry waste incineration power plant, wet waste processing plant, construction waste processing plant and sludge drying plant. There is no funky smell in the park and visitors hear no noise. Greenery is well cultivated along pathways.

"The pit is under negative pressure, so you won't get any foul smell. Temperature of the firing boiler is maintained at above 850 degrees Celsius. The workshops are equipped with various shock-absorbing, sound-absorbing and sound-insulation devices," said a staff worker.

According to 2021 statistics, the park generated a total of 560 million KWH of electricity last year. A small portion of the power was used by the park itself, with the majority of it, 450 million KWH, sent to State Grid for national electricity supply. It also yielded about 2.3 million tons of steam, which, partly consumed by the park itself, was also supplied to surrounding industrial parks and companies. The 7,000-ton grease produced last year can be used as bio-diesel, helping reducing carbon dioxide emission by 32,000 tons. The park itself uses a low-carbon operation system.

"We've also applied big data, Internet of Things, cloud computing, BIM and 5G into our operation," said Yang.

To help nearby residents understand the park better – residents often give a cold shoulder to garbage processing plants for fear they might affect their living environment – the park has set up a science popularization museum with various virtual reality experiencing facilities to allow visitors to understand garbage sorting, collection, transportation and processing. In addition, visitors can arrive at the top of a "chimney" through a 75-meter-high elevator to have a bird's-eye view of the entire park, Songjiang New City and the Sheshan National Tourist Resort.

"We've received a total of more than 50,000 domestic and overseas visitors," said a staff worker.