High-speed railway for the Winter Olympics

  12:20 UTC+8, 2022-03-28       0
The Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway adopted BeiDou navigation technology developed by Jiading-based ComNav Technology company.
Enterprises have shown strong smart manufacturing capabilities in key projects across China, and the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway is one of them.

The high-speed railway, an important transport project for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, connects the capital with Yanqing and Zhangjiakou where competitions were held.

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System developed by Jiading-based ComNav Technology Ltd was adopted by the high-speed railway network.

"This special train can shorten the running time from Zhangjiakou to Beijing from 3 hours to 50 minutes, thanks to the precise BeiDou Satellite Navigation System," Zhao Yongmao, the project leader, said.

"Even under complex geological conditions such as severe cold and sandstorms, passengers can still feel the fast speed and have a comfortable journey, all well received by athletes from around the world."

The rail system is based on BeiDou satellite and geographic information system technology which can facilitate unmanned driving, including automatic departure at the station, operation in the interval and parking at the station. It can also provide intelligent services for operation, scheduling, maintenance, and emergency response.

Construction of the high-speed rail foundation enhancement and monitoring system provided by ComNav Technology Ltd can realize high-precision monitoring of high-speed rail infrastructure such as roadbeds and slopes and ensure the safety of the high-speed railway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
